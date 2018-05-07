  • WBZ TVOn Air

Rochester

ROCHESTER (CBS) – A Rochester teacher is accused of assaulting students. James Sullivan, 35, is a sixth grade teacher at the Rochester Memorial School.

Police say last week they were called by administrators after there were allegations of inappropriate physical contact with students.

Based off those reports, police got an arrest warrant. Sullivan turned himself in to police on Saturday. He faced a judge Monday and was released on bail.

In a statement, Old Rochester Regional School District Superintendent Douglas White Jr. said, “We continue to remain committed to our efforts to ensure a safe learning environment, including the physical and emotional well-being of our students and staff.”

Sullivan was immediately placed on administrative leave and is due back in court on May 31.

