BOSTON (CBS) – Do you often forget something almost as fast as you learned it? Maybe taking a little break is all you need. New research finds that quiet rest for as little as 10 minutes after learning something new can help you retain the details.

Studies have shown that sleep can help you preserve memories and learn new things in the future, but just resting your brain for a short period of time can also help.

British researchers showed photographs to 60 young men and women and found that those who rested quietly, without falling asleep, in the minutes after they were shown the images, were better able to notice subtle differences between them, suggesting that a little peace and quiet after learning new information can help preserve those memories.