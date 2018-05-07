BOSTON (CBS) — This August, thousands of bikers will head out on a 2-day trek across Massachusetts for the Pan-Mass Challenge. Before the big ride, Michael Davidian of Northborough throws a big fundraiser.

This year’s third annual “PMC Farm Fest” will be held on June 2-3 at his family’s 200-acre farm. The event features face painting, a petting zoo (including a camel!), live bands, and hot air balloon rides. The fun continues once the sun sets with an outdoor movie and people are invited to camp out under the stars in the family’s peach orchard.

The Pan-Mass Challenge raises more money than any other athletic fundraising event in the country. Every rider-raised dollar is donated directly to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to cover the costs of treatment and research. In 2017, 6,000 riders raised a record $51 million dollars. Michael has ridden in the PMC for the past 10 years. He told WBZ-TV that he rides to make sure the resources are in place if and when his own family should ever require cancer treatment.

The PMC Farm Fest is $25/family with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the PMC. Gates open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 2nd at the Davidian Bros. Farm in Northborough. The event will be held rain or shine.

