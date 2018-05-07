LYNNFIELD (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts State Police trooper has been charged with drunken driving while off-duty.

State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio said 35-year-old Alfred Burgos was arrested Saturday evening after authorities received reports about a white SUV driving erratically in Lynnfield.

Burgos has been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and other offenses. He was released on bail and is expected to be arraigned this week.

It was not immediately clear on Monday whether he has an attorney.

Procopio says Burgos, who’s assigned to the division of investigative services, has been relieved of duty pending a departmental duty status hearing. Burgos’ duty status hearing will be scheduled in the coming days.

