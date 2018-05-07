  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boat Crash, John Wickman, Kaillen Wickman, Local TV, Michael Wickman, New Hampshire

NEWINGTON, N.H. (CBS/AP) – One of the two people killed in a boat crash in New Hampshire over the weekend was a 7-year-old girl.

Two adults and two children were in a 24-foot Boston Whaler in the Piscataqua River Saturday night when it hit a buoy, throwing one person in the water. That person was found unconscious in the river and later died, as did another female passenger.

bpat 7 Year Old Girl Among 2 Killed In New Hampshire Boat Crash

Two people were killed and two injured in a boat crash in the Piscataqua River Saturday night. (WBZ-TV)

The man operating the boat, 59-year-old John Wickman of Eliot, Maine, and a 5-year-old boy were hurt. The boy, identified by a GoFundMe page as Michael Wickman, is now at Boston Children’s Hospital.

maine 7 Year Old Girl Among 2 Killed In New Hampshire Boat Crash

7-year-old Kaillen Wickman and her little brother Michael. (Photo credit: Meagan Bayliss)

The fundraising page identified his sister, Kaillen Wickman, as the 7-year-old girl who was killed. Laurie Stewart, 56, also died in the crash, but authorities have not said yet which one was thrown from the boat.

Wickman was a first grader at Eliot Elementary School, according to seacoastonline.com.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities said it appears that “operator inattention” may have been a factor.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s