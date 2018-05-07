Filed Under:Fatal Car Crash, Haverhill, Local TV, Pedestrian Crash

HAVERHILL (CBS) — A man hit by a car while crossing the street in Haverhill over the weekend has died, according to the Essex County District Attorney.

Police said the crash occurred near Main Street and 18th Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Sunday. The driver stayed at the scene while police investigated and the victim was rushed to a Boston hospital in critical condition.

The victim is a 68-year-old man from Haverhill. His identity has not been made public yet.

He was pronounced dead around 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

The identity of the driver, a 21-year-old woman, has also not been released because there are no charges against her at this time.

