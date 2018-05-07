BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of people held candles and sang “We Shall Overcome” in the courtyard of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments in Jamaica Plain Monday night. The group gathered for a vigil honoring the two men killed in a double shooting that took place on Friday.

The victims were 58-year-old Clayborn Blair, a father of three, and 23-year-old Christopher Joyce, who was about to graduate from Salem State University.

Both men were innocent bystanders, struck during a gang-related shooting, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.

“It’s just still surreal for me that I’m going to be burying, well not even burying, saying goodbye to my father,” said Blair’s daughter, Brandie Broglin.

Blair was a Navy veteran who worked in janitorial services and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

“At times you get your moments. You just want to cry. You don’t know what else to do but cry,” Broglin said.

Christopher Joyce was visiting his grandparents at the apartment complex when he was caught in the crossfire, his family told reporters.

“Everything about Chris was just the spark of life. Just a great individual,” his mother, Raeshaunna Armstrong, said on Sunday.

Joyce’s Great Aunt addressed the crowd gathered on Monday evening. Her demands to end to gang violence and turf wars were met with sounds of approval.

“It’s not fair and no one deserves this. We have to do something better in this community,” said Destinee Wornum, a friend and classmate of Joyce’s.

The double shooting is still under investigation. Police are calling on the public to come forward with information.