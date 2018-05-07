BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts residents are paying more at the pump in 2018 as gas prices continue to rise.

AAA says gasoline prices in the Bay State went up one cent this week to an average of $2.76 a gallon. A year ago at this time, the average price was $2.29 a gallon.

“Crude oil prices are topping 70 dollars a barrel this morning, and pushing up prices at the pump once again,” said AAA’s Mary Maguire in a statement. “Rising crude prices, combined with geopolitical tensions that raise concerns about the supply of oil and energy products, are putting upward pressure on the market.”

The national average for regular unleaded is a little higher at $2.81 a gallon.

Experts say this will be the most expensive driving season since 2014.