BOSTON (CBS) – It’s not a great day for his favorite team, but Monday marks a special milestone for Liam Fitzgerald.

The 12-year-old went viral back in 2014 for a video that showed him fist-bumping Boston Bruins players during a pregame skate at the TD Garden. Now he’s celebrating five years of being cancer-free. His tweet celebrating the occasion has more than 1,300 likes.

Liam, who has Down syndrome, successfully battled leukemia. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society named him “Man of the Year” back in 2015 for raising more than $152,000 for cancer research using the hashtag #bumpoutcancer.

Liam has remained a loyal fan of the Bruins, whose season ended Sunday with a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

He had a positive message for the team on Monday.

“You played your hearts out! Through injuries and all! Keep your heads high and be proud of the excellent season you had!” Liam tweeted.