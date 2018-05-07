  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:East Boston, Local TV, stolen dog

BOSTON (CBS) — A dog stolen while he sat in a running car waiting for his owner has been found safe.

Chief, an eight-year-old yellow lab, was found in the stolen car in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett Monday, one day after he went missing, his owner confirmed.

chiefwithowner Dog Found Safe After Being Stolen Along With Car

Rosa Nese is reunited with her dog, Chief (Photo Courtesy: Rosa Nese)

Rosa Nese told WBZ-TV Sunday that she left her dog and keys in the car, which was on, while she went into the Saratoga Market in East Boston. In the time it took for Nese to buy a lottery ticket, someone was able to get away with her car.

“I just want him to come home and be safe. He’s just a friendly yellow lab,” Nese had said.

dog1 Dog Found Safe After Being Stolen Along With Car

Surveillance video shows a man allegedly stealing a car with a dog inside. (WBZ-TV)

She was also concerned because Chief needs certain medication.

No arrests have been made.

