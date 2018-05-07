  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A construction worker has suffered life-threatening injuries from falling off a 4-story building in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston.

According the authorities, emergency services responded to the scene at 12:35 p.m. Monday and transported the man to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The office of Occupation Safety and Health Administration has been notified and is investigating the accident. No further information is available on the status of the man and how he fell.

According to the Boston Planning and Development Agency website, the address is a mixed-income residential building currently under construction.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s