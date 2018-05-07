  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington, Arlington Police, ducklings rescued

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Eleven ducklings that got trapped in a storm drain near a Massachusetts police station have been rescued by officers and reunited with their mother.

Arlington police say a woman and her children came into police headquarters Sunday to report that the baby ducks were stuck in a nearby drain.

arlington duckling rescue 2 Police Rescue 11 Ducklings Trapped In Storm Drain

Ducklings are reunited with their mother after police rescued them from a storm drain (Photo Courtesy: Arlington Police)

Photos posted on the department’s Facebook page show the ducklings marching off behind their mother after three officers used a net to get them out.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s