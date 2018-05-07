ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Eleven ducklings that got trapped in a storm drain near a Massachusetts police station have been rescued by officers and reunited with their mother.

Arlington police say a woman and her children came into police headquarters Sunday to report that the baby ducks were stuck in a nearby drain.

Photos posted on the department’s Facebook page show the ducklings marching off behind their mother after three officers used a net to get them out.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)