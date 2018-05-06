BOSTON (CBS) — Phantom recently purchased four bottles of pancake syrup at a local supermarket. The sweet and sticky contenders were Aunt Jemima, Log Cabin, Mrs. Butterworth’s, and Vermont Maid. See if you can guess which brand ended up at the top of the food chain.

Vermont Maid finished in last place. This New Jersey-based brand claims to deliver ‘the taste New England loves’ but Phantom seriously questions that assertion. This syrup is sickeningly sweet, with a light color and thin viscosity that is utterly underwhelming.

Next up is Aunt Jemima. She may have the most famous face in the breakfast game, but this sweet lady’s syrup is simply so-so. Its deep amber color raised Phantom’s expectations, but its fleeting flavor left him disappointed. Aunt Jemima provides a quick hit of sweet maple up front, unfortunately, it dissipates almost instantly, leading to a syrup with no soul.

The runner-up is Mrs. Butterworth’s. This body-shaped bottle cuts an attractive figure, and its thick contents offer up an acceptable addition to your breakfast. This is a buttery well-balanced blend, with the requisite sweetness complemented by hints of molasses. While she didn’t earn the top spot, Phantom wouldn’t mind having Mrs. Butterworth as a dining companion at his morning meal.

At the top of the food chain is Log Cabin. With a wide bottle shaped like its name, this brand has a lot going for it. It dates all the way back to 1887, and one taste will tell you why it’s stood the test of time. Made with no high fructose corn syrup and the least amount of sugar of all the competitors, it’s got a mild flavor with pleasant notes of butterscotch and maple that promise not to overpower whatever you pour it on. That’s why Log Cabin Original syrup is at the top of the food chain.