BOSTON (CBS) — The family of 23-year-old Christopher Joyce has identified him as one of the victims in a Jamaica Plain double shooting.

Police were called to the Heath Street housing development on Centre Street around 10 p.m. on Friday for a shooting. Two victims, Joyce, and a man in his 50’s were pronounced dead later that night.

Joyce’s family says he was weeks away from graduating Salem State University. He would have been the first to graduate college in their family.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner Bill Evans visited Joyce’s family on Sunday afternoon to offer their support and condolences.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

