HAVERHILL (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Haverhill late Sunday afternoon.

The man was walking on Main Street near 18th Ave. when he was hit around 4:45 p.m. Police said the man is 68 years old.

Initial investigation shows the man was hit by a silver SUV. He was rushed to a Boston hospital in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.