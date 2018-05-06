  • WBZ TV

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts mansion where Lizzie Borden lived after being acquitted of the ax murders of her father and stepmother will soon be open for overnight stays and tours.

The Herald News reports crews are finishing renovations and the owners of the Fall River home known as Maplecroft hope their bed and breakfast opens for business within a month or so.

The home retains some features from Borden’s time, including floral wallpaper in the dining room and a tin ceiling in the kitchen.

Portrait of Lizzie Borden displayed at the Historical Society’s Borden Collection. (Credit: The Fall River Historical Society)

Maplecroft is not the house where Andrew and Abby Borden were slain in 1892. That home is now the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast Museum.

Lizzie Borden and her sister moved to Maplecroft in 1894. She lived there until her death in 1927.

Both homes have the same ownership.

