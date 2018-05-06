  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in East Boston with a dog inside it.

The owner says her yellow lab was waiting inside the car as she went briefly into a nearby store.

Rosa Nese says she’s not worried about her stolen car. She just wants her beloved yellow Labrador named Chief back home safe.

Surveillance video shows a man allegedly stealing a car with a dog inside. (WBZ-TV)

Boston Police are now looking for a man who they believe stole Nese’s car. He was captured on surveillance camera taking the vehicle with 8 year-old Chief in the backseat.

Nese told WBZ-TV she stopped at the Saratoga Market in East Boston Sunday morning to pick up some lottery tickets. She left the car running with the keys and Chief in the car.

Chief was inside a car that was stolen from East Boston. (WBZ-TV)

That’s when Nese says the man jumped in her silver Hyundai sedan and took off. She’s been worried for hours because Chief is on medication.

“I just want him to come home and be safe. He’s just a friendly yellow lab,” Nese said.

If you see the dog roaming around the East Boston area, Nese says Chief is incredibly sweet and will come when he’s called. Boston Police are looking through nearby surveillance video to hopefully locate the dog and the car.

