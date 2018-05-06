  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — Three people have been injured from a car crashing into the side of a Boston furniture store.

Fire and police officials responded to reports of a car slammed into the side of a store around 2:35 a.m. Sunday.

stuartstreetcarcrash 3 Injured As Car Crashes Into Furniture Store

A damaged car is towed away from a crash on Stuart Street in Boston after it went through the window of a furniture store (WBZ-TV)

Fire officials say they managed to extricate three passengers, who were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The first floor of the building is home to Showroom Collezione, a high-end furniture, and interior design business.

Building inspectors are assessing the damage.

