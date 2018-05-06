BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins’ season has come to an end.

The Lightning earned a 3-1 win on Sunday in Game 5, ending the second-round series between Boston and Tampa Bay.

The Lightning entered Sunday’s Game 5 with the chance to end the series on home ice and win for the second straight round in just five games. The Lightning won both games in Boston — Games 3 and 4 — after splitting the opening games of the series in Tampa.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, after David Krejci scored on a power play for Boston. But Tampa Bay answered with two goals in the second period — first an unassisted Brayden Point goal following a Kevan Miller turnover in the Boston end, then a power-play goal from J.T. Miller.

The Lightning took that 3-1 lead into the third period, killed a penalty late in that period, and then scored an empty-net goal from Anton Stralman to secure the victory.

The Lightning will move on to the conference finals to face either the Penguins or Capitals, while the Bruins will head home for the summer.