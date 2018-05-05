  • WBZ TV

WAREHAM (CBS) – An off-duty Wareham police officer helped thwart a shoplifting attempt as a man allegedly left the store with a TV he hadn’t paid for.

Walmart employees called police Friday morning to report a man leaving with a television in his shopping cart.

Officer Aaron Pacheco was in plain clothes while shopping in Lowe’s. He saw a man, later identified as Scott Mixon of New Bedford, “nervously asking customers for a ride.”

scottmixon Off Duty Police Officer Helps Thwart Shoplifting Attempt

Scott Mixon. (Image Credit: Wareham Police Department)

Sensing something was suspicious, Pacheco told Mixon he would give him a ride as soon as he bought something from Lowe’s. While keeping an eye on Mixon, Pacheco contacted Walmart and matched their description of a stolen TV with the item in Mixon’s cart.

While Mixon tried to leave the area, additional Wareham officers arrived and took him into custody.

Mixon is charged with third offense shoplifting. He is expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.

