SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at a multi-family home on Teele Avenue on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the scene after receiving a report of the fire shortly before 4 p.m.

The fire went to three alarms within about 20 minutes.

Large crowds gathered along Teele Avenue as fire crews worked to control the blaze.

Crews knocked down the fire by 4:40 p.m.