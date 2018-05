DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Police arrested a man at a Dartmouth Walmart Friday on upskirting charges.

Police had received a complaint that a man was using his cell phone to photograph or video under a woman’s skirt at the Walmart on State Road.

After officers found the suspect, he was taken into custody. Craig Tavares, 30, of Westport was arrested for upskirting .

It is not known when Tavares will be arraigned.