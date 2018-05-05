BOSTON (CBS) – JetBlue is offering free flights for any police officers attending funeral services for slain Maine deputy sheriff Cpl. Eugene Cole.

Maine police say robbery suspect John Williams shot and killed Cole, prompting a massive manhunt that lasted four days until Williams was arrested.

Cole’s wake is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Skowhegan. Cole’s funeral will be Monday, and a large show of police support is expected.

JetBlue said available seats on flights into the area will be made available free of charge for any law enforcement officers traveling to Cole’s services.

“We are honored to help now just as we have in the past. We have a long history of supporting public service professionals in the communities where JetBlue crewmembers live and work,” the airline said in a statement.