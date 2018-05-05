  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eugene Cole, JetBlue, John Williams, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – JetBlue is offering free flights for any police officers attending funeral services for slain Maine deputy sheriff Cpl. Eugene Cole.

Maine police say robbery suspect John Williams shot and killed Cole, prompting a massive manhunt that lasted four days until Williams was arrested.

Cole’s wake is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Skowhegan. Cole’s funeral will be Monday, and a large show of police support is expected.

cpleugenecole JetBlue Offering Free Flights To Slain Maine Deputys Funeral

Cpl. Eugene Cole. (Image Credit: Augusta Police)

JetBlue said available seats on flights into the area will be made available free of charge for any law enforcement officers traveling to Cole’s services.

“We are honored to help now just as we have in the past. We have a long history of supporting public service professionals in the communities where JetBlue crewmembers live and work,” the airline said in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s