BOSTON (CBS) — It was bedlam at the Woods Hole ferry terminal Saturday night, hours after a ferry with about 200 people aboard lost power while en route to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Coast Guard assisted after the ferry suddenly lost power at about 5:15 p.m., right after it left the dock at Woods Hole bound for Vineyard Haven.

No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard said the ferry crew was able to get the vessel running and returned to the dock under its own power.

While arranging for replacement ferries, a chain reaction of delays began.

“Our boat was at 5 o’clock and we were supposed to get back here by 5:30. Wasn’t happening. Terrible,” said Brendon Ervin.

One ferry that made it from the Vineyard was mobbed.

“Madness. It’s awesome. It’s like, if you look, I think 900 people came off of that ferry” said Spa Tharpe.

It was a wild scene on the Vineyard itself, with everybody trying to leave.

“They can only carry so many cars and so many passengers at one time and right now there’s currently a very, very large backup in Vineyard Haven where they have even brought in extra police,” said Kevin Downs.

The cause of the power loss is being investigated.

Saturday’s incident was the latest report of a ferry that lost power with passengers on board.

On the evening of March 17, the Coast Guard responded when a ferry with more than 78 people aboard lost power to its main engines while en route to Woods Hole from Martha’s Vineyard.

And last June, another ferry hit a jetty in Hyannis.

This time, because of scheduled repairs on another ferry and renovations, only one slip in Woods Hole was available for trips Saturday night. And that didn’t help the situation.

“Everybody seemed like they were a little frustrated and tired and everybody was looking to get home,” said Natalie Keating. “Yeah, I was tired.”