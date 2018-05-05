BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox are in Texas, but there was plenty of emotion at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Today, riders in the Pan Mass Challenge got to meet their inspirations: The Jimmy Fund children they will be riding for in August.

Fenway Park became a kid’s paradise.

It was a break from the world of hospitals and cancer treatments.

“It is so nice to see these kids smile,” said PMC rider Elysa Aswad.

The event was also an opportunity for PMC riders to meet those whom they are helping.

William Holbrook, who is 14 months old, is battling a rare form of liver cancer that has spread to his lungs.

His fight for survival helps inspire Team MFS.

Aswad started riding for the team 15 years ago.

“When I see these kids here today, it’s just a reminder every day, why you just have to do good things for other people,” Aswad said.

Billy Starr began the Pan Mass Challenge back in 1980 to support The Jimmy Fund which raises money for adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana Farber Hospital.

“(It’s) collectively to say to these families, ‘You’re not in this alone,'” Starr said.

The bike ride at the beginning of August starts in Sturbridge and ends in Provincetown.

It has become the most successful single athletic fundraising event in the country.

As the Holbrooks help their son fight cancer, they know they are not alone.

“It really makes a big difference,” said William’s father.