BOSTON (CBS) – Boston City Hall was once famously voted “ugliest building in the world.” But its plaza is looking pretty good right now.

It has couches, beer, ice cream, mini-golf and puppies – a summer combination that’s tough to beat.

“I think it’s a great use of space. It used to be a bunch of bricks. People use to walk over it,” said Boston resident Jim Bernazzani.

plaza2 The Patios Transforms Boston City Hall Plaza For Summer

Mini-golf on City Hall Plaza. (WBZ-TV)

The City of Boston opened “The Patios” Friday afternoon for the first time.

“It’s great to know that as you come through the city you can stop in,” said Erin Ryan.

This is part of a three-year plan from the city to revitalize the existing plaza at City Hall.

plaza3 The Patios Transforms Boston City Hall Plaza For Summer

The new City Hall patio is designed to draw people to the area for summer activities. (WBZ-TV)

Honeycomb Creamery and Wachusett Brewing Company will be mainstays while The Patios is open.

“It’s phenomenal. It’s like a brewery outside in the middle of the city,” said Greg Nash of Craft Brewer’s Guild.

plaza1 The Patios Transforms Boston City Hall Plaza For Summer

Boston’s City Hall Plaza has been transformed into a patio for the summer. (WBZ-TV)

The Patio was designed to be a family-friendly place. Free mini-golf gives the kids something to do, and seems to be a hole-in-one with the adults too.

If you weren’t able to make it today — don’t worry. The Patios will be open every day through August.

