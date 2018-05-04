  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Foxes, Local TV, Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY (CBS) – An alarming encounter with a fox has a neighborhood in Shrewsbury a bit nervous.

The fox, which occasionally shrieks loudly at night, has made regular appearances over the last week.

fox5 Shrewsbury Residents Cautious Of New Neighbors A Family Of Foxes

A fox in a yard in Shrewsbury. (WBZ-TV)

Dave Maas and Christine Emmi believe they have seen this same fox frequently during the day as well.

“It’s not fisher cat noise, but it’s unearthly,” Maas told WBZ-TV. “It was almost like a child screaming,” Emmi said.

One of the neighbors took a photograph of a vixen, that’s the mother fox, nursing its kits, the babies, in her yard.

fox1 Shrewsbury Residents Cautious Of New Neighbors A Family Of Foxes

The mother fox nursing its babies in a yard in Shrewsbury. (Courtesy photo)

They’re worried because the fox’s den is in a shared compost area bordering their back yards.

“I bring the dog over and the fox doesn’t budge. She opens one eye and watches us,” Maas said.

“It’s out hunting, probably at night. But we do see it during the day, so that does make us a little wary of it,” said Emmi.

So if you see a fox during day, is it a sign that the fox is rabid?

fox3 Shrewsbury Residents Cautious Of New Neighbors A Family Of Foxes

A fox in a yard in Shrewsbury. (WBZ-TV)

“That is a myth,” Marion Larson of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife told WBZ. “There are people that are concerned because they heard about a fox attack in Burlington.”

In that case, three people were bitten, the fox was killed and was later found to have rabies.

So when does a fox look rabid?

“If the fox or other animal is stumbling around, looking really lethargic, running nose, eyes. It looks sick,” Larson said.

As for the foxes in Shrewsbury, Larson says as long as they appear to be healthy, neighbors can continue to watch them. But they shouldn’t approach them or feed them.

To learn more about foxes, visit the MassWildlife web site.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s