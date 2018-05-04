TYNGSBORO (CBS) — The police and fire departments declared “all-clear” after Greater Lowell Technical School was evacuated Friday, after three students fainted when talking about blood during a biology class.

The school was evacuated as a precautionary measure when the students fainted, according to police and fire officials.

Local crews checked the air quality in the classroom and other sections of the school for potential chemical release, illness, or environmental factors, but no danger or physical cause for concern was found.

An investigation found that students were talking about their respective fears of blood when one student fainted and two others followed suit in what is being called a psychosomatic or stress-induced event.

Tyngsboro police officers and firefighters, along with firefighters and paramedics from the Lowell Fire Department, responded to Greater Lowell Technical School on Pawtucket Boulevard at 9:11 a.m. Friday for a report of multiple students down in a classroom.

A larger emergency response was originally requested, but authorities later determined it was not necessary.

The investigation found that during biology class, students were discussing genetics, which led to the topic of blood and blood types.

A male student, while on his way to get a drink of water, fainted. Then two additional students, a male and a female, also fainted.

Paramedics evaluated the three students on scene. They were all conscious. The female student and one male student were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation. All three students are believed to have suffered no injuries.

Classes resumed as normal at the school on Friday.