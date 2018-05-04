  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMPatriots All Access
    View All Programs
By DAVE COLLINS, Associated Press
Filed Under:Martha Moxley, Michael Skakel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court has vacated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s murder conviction and ordered a new trial in connection with a 1975 killing in wealthy Greenwich.

The court issued a 4-3 ruling Friday that Skakel’s trial attorney, Michael Sherman, failed to present evidence of an alibi. The decision reversed the court’s previous ruling that reinstated Skakel’s conviction after a lower court had ordered a new trial.

skakel New Murder Trial Ordered For Kennedy Cousin Michael Skakel

Michael Skakel in Stamford Superior Court, Nov. 21, 2013. (WBZ-TV)

Skakel is a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy’s widow, Ethel Kennedy. He was convicted of murder in 2002 in the bludgeoning death of Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975, when they were teenagers.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, but another judge granted him a new trial in 2013, citing mistakes by his trial lawyer.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s