YARMOUTH (CBS) – His tail wagging, Nero walked into the Yarmouth police station on Friday as if nothing had ever happened.

And despite appearing healthy, Nero is still recovering from a gunshot.

The beloved K-9 was wounded on April 12, but his partner, Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, was killed that day, while serving a warrant in Barnstable.

In the days after that tragedy, several K-9 officers stayed with Nero in the clinic, standing vigil after veterinarians surgically repaired his trachea.

Barnstable Police Officer Sean Roycroft was one of them.

“Just through that time, sitting with him in the kennel, helping to administer medications, feeding him by hand. (With) that type of contact with Nero, the bond just happened,” said Roycroft.

Since that fateful day, the entire community – including law enforcement officers, veterinary staff, and regular citizens – have rallied around Nero as he recovers from his injuries.

Nero’s first appearance before reporters on Friday came hours after the announcement of a charity effort by The Black Dog in memory of Gannon and his wounded K-9 Nero.

The Martha’s Vineyard clothing retailer released a “Blue Collar Nero” T-shirt on Thursday.

You can tell that despite his training, Nero has a love of people. And his handlers know how much Nero cared for Sgt. Gannon.

They know by he way he reacts to Gannon’s widow.

Nero is “extra excited when he sees her, and so I just figured times 10 is what it would be for Sean,” said K-9 officer Peter MacLellan.

Nero is doing well!!! pic.twitter.com/CgucPWvlOA — Bill Shields (@ShieldsWBZ) May 4, 2018

K-9 officers are frequently with their dogs 24/7. Nero now has a surrogate family of handlers.

“It’s like a limb,” said Yarmouth Police K-9 Officer Mike Kramer. “They’re lost without us and we’re lost without them.”

About 75 percent along in his recovery, Nero is almost to the point where he can wear a regular collar and run.

Sgt. Gannon’s widow can keep Nero if she wants, and retire him.

But looking at this police dog outside today, I’d say he wants to go back to work someday.