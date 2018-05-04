VINEYARD HAVEN (CBS) – A charity effort by The Black Dog in memory of fallen Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon and his wounded K-9 Nero has proved wildly popular.

The Martha’s Vineyard clothing retailer released a “Blue Collar Nero” T-shirt Thursday. The Black Dog said 100 percent of all proceeds would be donated to the Officer Sean Gannon Memorial Fund and the Cape & Islands K-9 Relief Fund, which helps pay the vet bills of retired K-9 officers.

The shirts sold out online quickly. But The Black Dog said on Facebook that a limited amount of shirts will be available Friday at Falmouth, Mashpee, Chatham and Provincetown stores. Anyone looking to buy a shirt should call ahead to the store because they’re expected to sell out quickly.

“Your response has been incredible,” The Black Dog commented on Facebook. “We never anticipated going through so many tees!”

Gannon was shot and killed April 12 while serving a warrant in Barnstable. Nero was shot in the face and continues to recover.