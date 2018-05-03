BOSTON (CBS) – I have a follow-up for you on a story we commented on last month about the arrest of two young African-American men in a Philadelphia Starbucks after the store manager called the cops on them for the crime of sitting down for several minutes without ordering as they waited for another person to arrive for a business meeting, a common occurrence in coffee shops like this one.

The incident sparked outrage and protests. And everyone braced for the big-money lawsuits that were sure to follow.

But for once, I have some feel-good news to report. The two men in question, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, have accepted a symbolic one dollar settlement each from the city, choosing instead to work with city officials on a new program to help high school students learn entrepreneurial skills. The mayor of Philadelphia says the two men wanted to partner with the city to “make something positive come of this.”

There has been an undisclosed financial settlement from Starbucks for its role in the fiasco, but their CEO is also praising Nelson and Robinson for their approach.

So let’s recap the model behavior we’ve witnessed in the wake of the reprehensible behavior that caused this mess. The mayor and police commissioner quickly apologized. The CEO of Starbucks did too. And instead of looking to exploit the situation for political and/or personal gain the two men victimized here have instead taken the high road and become role models.

If only stories like this were the norm, instead of the exception.

