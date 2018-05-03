BOSTON (CBS) – It seems interest in Tom Brady’s status with the New England Patriots goes all the way to the White House.

Brady’s relationship with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been widely dissected and discussed the last several months in Boston and across the country.

Now it’s reportedly a topic in the Oval Office.

In a New York Times story about President Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly, the paper reported about “how little control” Kelly has over how “the president chooses to spend his time.”

It included this reference to a recent phone call between Trump and Belichick:

At a breakfast event last week for Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, Mr. Kelly marveled that Mr. Trump had spent a long time the day before on the phone with Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots coach, talking about the status of Tom Brady, the star quarterback, according to two people familiar with his remarks, one of whom was present.

Belichick and the president have been friends for years. In November 2016, Belichick confirmed he wrote a letter to Trump endorsing him in the election.

“Our friendship goes back many years, and I think anybody that’s spent more than five minutes with me knows that I’m not a political person. My comments are not politically motivated. I have a friendship and loyalty to Donald,” Belichick said at the time.

There has been no comment yet from the Patriots or the White House on the Times report.