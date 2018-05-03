BOSTON (CBS) — Rapper Meek Mill will be courtside for Game 2 of the Celtics-76ers playoff game at TD Garden on Thursday, soaking in the action with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Wait, a Philly fan sitting with Kraft? Huh?

It’s weird on a number of levels, given Kraft usually chums it up with Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck when he attends games. There’s also that somewhat important game that was played between Kraft’s team and that football team from Philadelphia in February, which did not go the Patriots’ way.

But there is some relevance to the duo enjoying a basketball game together. Mill will be sitting with Kraft and 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who are buddies and both recently petitioned for Mill’s release from prison. The rapper spent five months behind bars after he was sentenced to two to four years last November for violating his probation. There was a public outcry for his release after questions were raised about his arresting officer and the judge who sentenced him.

Just got word that Meek Mill will be sitting courtside in Boston tonight alongside Michael Rubin and…Robert Kraft 👀 — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) May 3, 2018

Many celebrities spoke out about Mill’s imprisonment, and Kraft and Rubin paid him a visit in prison in April.

“We have to do something with criminal justice reform. This kind of case, to be in a situation like this, it’s really bad,” Kraft said after the visit. He added that Mill is “a great guy.”

When the rapper was released on April 25, he made headlines for going straight to the 76ers’ playoff game against the Miami Heat. So at least you know he’s a passionate fan. But that probably won’t make Celtics fans feel any better about him scoring some pretty sweet seats for Game 2.