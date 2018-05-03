BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving would love to be on the floor making big buckets for the Celtics this postseason.

Instead, he’s enjoying a much different role with Boston’s younger players.

The All-Star point guard has been sidelined since mid-March, and underwent season-ending surgery on his left patella on April 7. Irving admits it was tough to shut it down, especially just a few week ahead of the NBA Playoffs, but he says he’s in a great place as he makes his way through a lengthy recovery.

“It’s definitely incredibly difficult. But patience is the truest virtue,” Irving told ESPN on Wednesday.

Though he’s not mystifying Boston’s opponents with his crafty dribbling, Irving is still making an impact on the Celtics. Though he’s only 26, he carries plenty of clout with the postseason resume that he built during his time in Cleveland. While watching in awe from the bench, Irving is passing along his wisdom to Boston’s young roster.

“I try to offer a lot of knowledge from my unique opportunities of being in Cleveland and learning a lot of things, then coming to Boston and being with these young guys that just have a thirst for knowledge,” he said.

Irving, who went to three straight NBA Finals and hit the championship-clinching shot for the Cavs in 2016, can certainly quench that thirst. He praised the play of Boston’s young stars, who have carried the load this postseason along with the veteran leadership from Al Horford. Starting in Irving’s place, third-year guard Terry Rozier has emerged as a terrifying offensive force, averaging 19 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Rookie Jayson Tatum has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games, erupting for a postseason career-high 28 points in Boston’s Game 1 win over the 76ers on Monday. Jaylen Brown has joined Irving on the injury list with a hamstring strain (and is doubtful for Thursday night’s Game 2), but was an important part of Boston’s success on both ends of the floor during their first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“We have a bunch of young guys on our team, but the way they are playing right now, they’re playing like experienced veterans,” Irving said. “I feel like, throughout the season, we’ve done a great job of helping one another, and now they’ve taken the team full-force and doing what they’re doing. So I’m just nothing but proud of them, as well as Brad Stevens and the coaching staff.

“They want to be great. It’s easy to help individuals like that,” he added. “They’re in the gym every single day, they’re dedicated to film work, making sure they take care of the bodies, and, also, I think that the strongest trait about them is that they all want to learn. I’m just happy to be part of their journey. I just want to see them be great.”

It’s a shame Irving’s first season in Boston ended with him unable to take the floor for the Celtics’ playoff run, but it’s great to see he’s still making an impact from the bench.