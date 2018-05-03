BOSTON (CBS) – Comedian Kevin Hart was a passenger on a private jet that blew a tire while landing at Logan Airport Thursday afternoon.

Hart, who was shaken up, shared video on Snapchat of himself walking across the tarmac after the incident.

The passengers were taken off the plane and it was towed back to the ramp. Hart said nobody was injured and their pilot “handled the situation perfectly.”

The FAA says the runway was closed temporarily while the debris was cleaned up.

Hart is in Boston to attend Game 2 of the Celtics-76ers playoff game at TD Garden.