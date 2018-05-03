BOSTON (CBS) — Welcome back, Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics waited until late Thursday to upgrade Brown to probable for Game 2 against Philadelphia, but Brad Stevens wasted no time to call on his star guard.

After missing Monday’s Game 1 with a nasty hamstring strain, Brown made his way off the bench at the 7:14 mark in the first quarter. It took him 36 seconds to test his hammy and get the TD Garden crowd on their feet.

Brown came up with a loose ball at halfcourt after Dario Saric dribbled it off the back of his foot. He gracefully drove to the hoop and finished with an emphatic jam to cut Boston’s deficit to four:

The dunk was a much-needed injection of energy for the Celtics after Philadelphia started the game an 8-0 run. Boston missed their first four shots and had two turnovers as they went scoreless for the first three-and-a-half minutes.

Brown let out a slight grimace after landing, and clearly still isn’t 100 percent after straining his hamstring Saturday night in Boston’s Game 7 win over the Bucks. He struggled in his first seven-minute stint, with his jam the only one of his first four shots to fall.

He also airballed a free throw in the second quarter, which Kevin Hart thought was pretty funny.

Jaylen Brown has Kevin Hart laughing with the airballed FT pic.twitter.com/J4TVsJTdGp — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 4, 2018

Brown’s dunk was one of the few highlights for the Celtics until they closed the second quarter on a furious 25-8 run, cutting a 22-point Philadelphia lead down to just five at the break, 56-51.

Brown played 17 minutes in the first half and had eight points, going 3-for-10 and 1-for-4 from three-point land. It will be interesting to see how much Stevens uses him in the second half, as Boston looked to take a 2-0 lead in the series.