They are the greatest thing since sliced bread, especially when they’re stuffed with meats, cheeses, sauces, and spreads. These are the 8 Greatest places Phantom has found for sandwiches.

The Tasty Café

Medford

Kicking off the Great 8 is The Tasty Cafe. Located in Medford, this casual spot serves a sandwich that everyone must try. The Portuguese style Francesinha is a sinful meaty, greasy, cheesy flavor explosion stacked with grilled steak, a hot dog, linguica, bacon, eggs, cheese and a tasty sauce all in one heart stopping sandwich.

Moody’s

Waltham, Boston

At Moody’s in Waltham and Boston, they are serious about sandwiches. Out front, there are salamis hanging from the ceiling, a huge case overflowing with meats and cheeses, and a kitchen cranking out hand crafted creations that are some of the best you’ll ever eat.

There’s incredible housemade pastrami, an overstuffed Italian loaded with salami, copa, bologna, and pickled vegetables, and a Spicy Cuban packed with smoked ham, pulled pork, and sweet pickles. But you’ve got to get Moody’s version of the roast beef sandwich, known as The Beast. It’s piled up with a half-pound of meat that’s been brined for days and slow cooked for 18 hours, stacked with caramelized onion jam, horseradish crema and fontina cheese, griddled on Francese bread.

Bonapita

Downtown Crossing

Located on Franklin Street in Boston’s Downtown Crossing, Bonapita is where sandwiches, rice plates, and salads get a Mediterranean twist. Customers come here for the flavors and the freshness and the friendly service, but the biggest attraction is their heavenly pita bread every sandwich comes on. It’s made in house every day, so the customers can watch while they wait.

The Automatic

Cambridge

The Automatic in Kendall Square, Cambridge is a neighborhood restaurant and bar that’s unpretentious, affordable and fun. It has a retro feel in the dining room and a menu lined with all of your favorites from fries, to dogs, to a dessert tray packed with frozen candy bars. The sandwiches here are equally impressive, especially the Korean style fried chicken. It’s made with deep fried chicken thighs, with a crunchy coating, served on a toasted sesame seed bun with a big pile of house made kimchee.

Michael’s Deli

Brookline

Michael’s Deli in Brookline is an old time Jewish deli that’s been making larger than life New York style sandwiches for almost 40 years. There is the Reuben, stacked high with their signature corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and housemade Russian dressing on fresh pumpernickel. For twist on a Cuban try the so-called Jewben sandwich, packed with ham, pastrami, pickles, and Swiss. But if you’re really hungry, look no further than the Slims Triple Brisket – a two-pound sandwich packed with corned beef, pastrami, and brisket, served on an onion roll.

Gre.CO

Boston

Another Great 8 winner is Gre.CO on Boston’s Newbury Street. This fast casual Greek concept is modeled after the gyro shops you find on the streets of Athens. The must order is the Classic, made with fresh-sliced pork shoulder and pork belly that’s been marinated for 24 hours in Greek seasoning, slathered with garlicky tzatziki and topped the way you want it, all on house made pita.

Roxy’s

Multiple Locations

With locations throughout Greater Boston, Roxy’s is a quick service spot where the open kitchen offers up a simple, craveable menu of grilled cheese sandwiches. No matter what you put on your grilled cheese, there’s a whole lot of attention that goes in to making it.

Bon Me

Multiple Locations

Rounding out the Great 8 is Bon Me. What started off as a local food truck has now become a local food movement with seven brick and mortar locations. The specialty of the house is most definitely their satisfying Bahn Mi sandwiches.

