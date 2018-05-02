Zadrick is a healthy, friendly, talkative and pleasant thirteen-year-old boy of Hispanic descent. Zadrick is a home-body and likes to stay inside at home rather than going shopping or even taking a vacation. He is cautious about trying new things and is selective about what he eats. He loves to watch sports on TV but does not care to play sports except volleyball and flag football. He also loves to play wrestling video games.

Zadrick is very resourceful and is very good at advocating for himself. He has a few friends at school and tends to engage with younger children.

Legally freed for adoption, a very structured home and firm parenting style seems to works best with Zadrick. He would do well in most any family constellations with or without children as long as he receives love, attention and encouragement to help build his self esteem.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.