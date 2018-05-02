BOSTON (CBS) — This year’s Kentucky Derby will be missing some of its star power.

There will be plenty of famous people at Churchill Downs for the Saturday’s “Run for the Roses,” but according to the Sports News, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not be one of them.

Brady has been a regular at the race the last few years, usually bringing an entourage of New England teammates along with him. But like the Patriots’ offseason workouts, Brady is opting not to go to the derby.

The 40-year-old reigning NFL MVP has stressed a handful of times that this offseason is about his family, so he’ll likely be spending time with the Brady bunch instead of putting on a fancy hat and drinking mint juleps (though he and Giselle can do that wherever they are anyways). It’s unclear if any Patriots will be heading to Churchill Downs this weekend. Rob Gronkowski recently purchased a stake in a horse named Gronkowski that was supposed to run in the race, but the horse is sidelined due to an infection.