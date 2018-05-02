RANDOLPH (CBS) – Police say a Massachusetts man led officers on a chase with his grandmother in the car after he took her out of a nursing home and attempted withdraw money from her account.
Randolph Police arrested Patrick Laubenstein, 27, on Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with uttering a forged instrument, abuse or neglect of an elderly person, operating to endanger and failure to stop for police. In addition, Laubenstein had outstanding warrants.
Officers were called to Envision Bank on North Main Street around 1:30. Randolph Police say Laubenstein was at the drive-thru and attempted to take money from his grandmother’s account.
The teller did not give Laubenstein any money. He drove off before officers arrived.
Police tried to pull Laubenstein over a short distance later. He did not stop and eventually drove onto Route 24 and Interstate 93 North with police in pursuit.
During the chase, officers learned Laubenstein had taken his grandmother out of a nursing home earlier in the day. When they discovered the 81-year-old was in the car, they called off the pursuit.
Later in the day, Laubenstein was arrested in Milton. His grandmother was found safe nearby.
Wth