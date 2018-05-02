BOURNE (CBS) – Passengers on a bus got quite a scare on the Cape Wednesday morning.

The Peter Ban bus was trying to cross Route 28 from Waterhouse Road in Bourne around 7:30 a.m. when a Ford Transit van slammed into the side of it, State Police said.

The van was carrying copper pipes and the violent impact of the crash launched them into a window on the bus. There were 20 passengers on board, but none were hurt by the pipes.

State Police said two passengers and the van driver, a 23-year-old man from Bourne, were taken to Falmouth Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Peter Pan sent in another bus to pick up the remaining passengers.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.