BOURNE (CBS) – Passengers on a bus got quite a scare on the Cape Wednesday morning.

The Peter Ban bus was trying to cross Route 28 from Waterhouse Road in Bourne around 7:30 a.m. when a Ford Transit van slammed into the side of it, State Police said.

(Image credit: David Curran – Satellite News Service)

The van was carrying copper pipes and the violent impact of the crash launched them into a window on the bus. There were 20 passengers on board, but none were hurt by the pipes.

(Image credit: David Curran – Satellite News Service)

State Police said two passengers and the van driver, a 23-year-old man from Bourne, were taken to Falmouth Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Peter Pan sent in another bus to pick up the remaining passengers.

(Image credit: David Curran – Satellite News Service)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

