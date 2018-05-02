  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:House Explosion, North Haven Conn.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A house in Connecticut has exploded while police and a SWAT team were outside, responding to a report of a barricaded person.

The explosion happened Wednesday night in North Haven. WFSB-TV reports at least three police officers were seen being placed into ambulances.

Residents near the home reported on the police department’s Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake around 8:30 p.m.

A home exploded in North Haven, Conn. during a police standoff (Image from WFSB)

Video shows police rushing to the scene and a raging fire.

Police have not released any details about why they were there, but issued road closures and asked that people to avoid the area.

Firefighters worked to get the blaze under control more than an hour later.

State police say they are assisting with the investigation.

