BOSTON (CBS) — It’s going to feel like summer in Massachusetts for a few days, but the state is warning people to stay out of the water.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation says water temperatures are still too cold for swimming. Lakes and ponds are in the 40s and 50s right now. The ocean is still in the 40s.

In temperatures like that, hypothermia can set in within 30 minutes.

State lifeguards don’t start their duty until Memorial Day weekend, and beaches aren’t guarded seven days a week until June 16, the department said.

 

