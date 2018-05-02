BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday night, Jaylen Brown sounded pretty confident that he’d be playing in Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Unfortunately, his head coach doesn’t share his confidence with that game a day away. Brown and his injured hamstring went through a workout on Wednesday, but the guard is considered doubtful for Thursday night’s game according to Brad Stevens.

Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown went through a workout today that went well but lists him as “doubtful” for tomorrow’s Game 2. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) May 2, 2018

Stevens said the injury isn’t a long-term concern, and there’s a chance that Brown could play depending on how the hamstring feels on Thursday morning. But the Celtics don’t want to risk making things worse by rushing him back. Brown suffered the injury in Saturday night’s Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks and sat out Boston’s Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Brown averaged 17.9 points off 47 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds in Boston’s first-round series against Milwaukee. Marcus Smart took his spot in the Boston starting lineup in Game 1.