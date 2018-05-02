BURLINGTON (CBS) — A fox who attacked three women in Burlington tested positive for rabies on Thursday, police announced.

A police officer shot and killed the fox on Wednesday afternoon after three separate attacks took place within hours.

Around 8 a.m., Jeanette Bowler, who lives on Leopold Street was forced to use a Wiffle Ball bat to get the rapid fox away from her.

Bowler got away and called animal control, but shortly after, she heard a familiar sound. “Then I heard her screaming cause it was getting her,” she said pointing at her neighbor’s yard.

Her neighbor, Alexandra Laverty, was able to keep the fox away from her daughter, but she got bit on the leg.

Less than a mile away and about six hours later that fox attacked again. Up until that point, the fox had evaded animal control officers each time they were called.

The third victim notified a police officer working on a detail nearby. “The officer checked the woman’s yard and soon spotted the fox. The animal began to approach the officer in an aggressive manner. The officer responded by discharging his weapon and subsequently killing the fox and ending the threat,” said police.

Those who were attacked received rabies vaccinations.

Anyone who has been bitten or attacked by a fox should seek medical treatment.