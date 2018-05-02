BOSTON (CBS) – Some of the best workplaces in America can be found in Massachusetts, according to a new report.

Forbes has put out its list of “America’s Best Employers.” Landing at No. 9 on the list for large companies is Harvard University, the top university in the rankings.

The other Bay State workplaces making the list of the top 100 large companies are Boston’s John Hancock Financial at No. 30, Schneider Electric in Andover at 82, Boston Scientific in Marlboro at 98 and Fidelity Investments in Boston at 99.

The best large company to work for is Michelin thanks to its commitment to corporate social responsibility and advancement opportunities for workers, Forbes says.

Some of the high-ranking major companies that employ workers in Massachusetts but are headquartered elsewhere include Trader Joe’s, Google, Costco, Wegman’s and Microsoft.

Massachusetts takes three of the top 10 spots on the list of best midsize companies. New Balance in Boston is No. 2 on the list, followed by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at No. 7 and TripAdvisor in Needham at 10. Others in the top 100 include Biogen in Cambridge at No. 17, Kronos in Chelmsford at 28, the Boston Consulting Group at 33, Northeastern University at 45, Vertex Pharmaceuticals in Boston at 61 and Tufts University at 91.

Penguin Random House in New York was named the top mid-size company in the country.

Forbes says companies are being challenged to attract talent with the country’s low unemployment rate. The ranking was based off the opinions of 30,000 American workers.