BOSTON (CBS) – If you’ve ever been involved with Girl Scouts or known one, then you know it isn’t all just about camping and cookies.

Girl Scouts have always worked on community service and achieving high standards. Now Waltham-based Raytheon is partnering with the Girl Scouts on a national level to make sure young girls are exposed to career possibilities in computer fields.

At the inaugural Super Girl Race at Camp Cedar Hill in Waltham, the competition is fierce.

The scouts treasure their traditions. But they are also working to make sure today’s scouts are exposed to numerous fields

“We studied aerodynamics and STEM and all about that stuff,” said Mia, a fifth grade student.

And STEM is where it’s at – over at the State House these older girls were honored with silver awards for helping their community in Chelmsford.

“What we teach our girls allows them to excel in their life,” said Sylvia Acevedo, CEO Girls Scouts of America

Acevedo began her career as a rocket scientist at NASA’s jet propulsion lab.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Raytheon because they’re providing that subject matter expertise,” Acevedo said.

By partnering with Raytheon, Acevedo says girls will be exposed as she was to careers in STEM fields

“I lived in a small rural town in New Mexico but thanks to Girl Scouts there’s programming that reached all parts of America, I had that moment where I learned that I could do this,” she said. “I could do science and it lead to me having an amazing career”

For Denise Burgess, who runs Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, this is about exposing girls to computer related fields early on and tapping in to their enthusiasm about emerging technology

“I’m really proud of Raytheon for making a really big bold move in making sure that the work force is being developed,” she said.

Raytheon will offer programs such as “think like a programmer.” Middle school and high school girls will be exposed to careers in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data science.

“At a time when technology is continuously – and often dramatically – transforming the way we live and work, it is vital that we more rapidly diversify our STEM workforce to include more females,” said Pam Erickson, VP Corporate Citizenship for Raytheon. “That’s why Raytheon has partnered with Girl Scouts of the USA to help girls build confidence to see themselves as the robotics engineers, data scientists and cybersecurity professionals who will create a better tomorrow.”

The first Girl Scouts “Cyber Challenge” will be held in 2019.