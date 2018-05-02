BOSTON (CBS) — Mystified why Patrice Bergeron keeps getting kicked out of the faceoff circle? So is the B’s center.

Bergeron is one of the best in the business when it comes to winning faceoffs, but he’s been given the heave-ho from officials at an alarming rate this postseason. The NHL made a point to crack down on faceoff violations throughout the season, but it seems like Bergeron is getting the boot more than anyone else this postseason.

He was sent away six times in Monday night’s Game 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, forcing Brad Marchand and others to take the draw. The Bruins won just 43 percent of the faceoffs that night, down from their 49 percent success rate in Game 1 (Bergeron won 13 of his 23 draws that game, and didn’t get sent away once). He was also kicked out a handful of times throughout Boston’s first-round series against the Maple Leafs.

Bergeron was asked about getting kicked out of so many faceoffs following Wednesday’s morning skate ahead of Game 3 at the TD Garden, and he has no idea what he’s doing wrong.

“It’s a bit of a head scratcher to be honest with you,” said Bergeron. “I’ve been asking a lot of questions but I don’t seem to be getting any answers. It’s up to me to adjust and be better.”

While he’s just as puzzled as Boston fans, Bergeron said he’s not letting it bother him.

“I’m not worried about it. I guess it’s up to me to find a way, adjust and adapt. Maybe talk to the linesman even more to understand what’s going on. At the end of the day I need to win draws,” he said. “At this point I’m over all that stuff and focusing on Game 3.

“Hopefully not get kicked out too much,” he added.

Bergeron was fifth in the NHL with a 57.3 percent win rate at faceoffs in the regular season, so having him take draws gives Boston a clear advantage.

The Bruins and Lightning are tied 1-1 heading into Wednesday night’s Game 3. Bergeron two goals and two assists in the series, and three goals and nine helpers during the postseason.