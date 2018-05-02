By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

3 p.m.: It feels like summer outside, and there’s a big hockey game to be played at the Garden. There’s nothing quite like this time of year in Boston.

It is indeed a wonderful time, as the Bruins are set to host the Lightning in Game 3 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s a series that features the two best teams in the Eastern Conference, and so far, it’s looked like it.

The Bruins earned an impressive 6-2 victory in Game 1 over the weekend, and Tampa showed great resolve in responding with a dominating 4-2 win in Game 2.

Now the series shifts to Boston. The last time the Lightning visited this building, it was not pretty for them. In that game, the Bruins outshot the Lightning 17-6 in the first period, taking a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. With a 2-1 lead in the third period, the Bruins displayed some world-class puck movement when Patrice Bergeron passed to Brad Marchand, who passed to Torey Krug, who passed back to Bergeron to take a 3-1 lead. The Bruins ended up burying an empty-netter after Tampa had cut the lead to one, allowing Boston to seize first place in the division and the conference for the moment.

That game might also be remembered for Tuukka Rask throwing down with Cory Conacher.

That was a wild one. Tonight’s game figures to be even better.

